$45,000 vaccine lottery up for grab

Thirty people can get a share of the $45,000 Christmas draw for the national ‘Win Together’ vaccination campaign.

10 Fijians above the age of 18 who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be awarded $3,500 each, and 20 Fijians between the ages 12 and 17 years who have received both doses of a vaccine will be awarded $500 each.

Application is now open and will close at 6 pm on Thursday, December 16th while the draw will be made on Christmas Eve.

Article continues after advertisement

The lottery is open to all Fijians living in Fiji who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine before 6am on 16 December 2021. Anyone who receives their second dose of vaccine after the closing date will not be eligible to apply

Applicants who have already applied for a previous draw need not re-apply.