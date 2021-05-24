Home

45% of targeted population get first jab

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 25, 2021 4:43 am

A total of 299,202 Fijians have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine – representing 45% of our targeted population.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says of this 32,766 individuals have now been fully vaccinated.

In the last three days, the Ministry deployed 14,730 doses.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“The Rewa and Nausori medical subdivision and the Ba medical subdivision are now leading the way in terms of vaccine coverage with 70% and 81% of their target populations having received at least one dose of the vaccine, respectively. I am extremely proud of the medical teams and the community at large for achieving these high coverage rates. But our work is not done.”

Doctor Fong says their mission is to fully vaccinate every eligible Fijian.

 

“There are people in intensive care as I speak due to COVID-19 and our doctors and nurses are going to every possible length to care for them. The more vaccines we administer, the more Fijians we keep out of ICUs and in the arms of the families that love them.”

The Ministry currently has at least 100,000 doses for ongoing deployment and more vaccines are coming in.

 

