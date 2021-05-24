45 new itaukei villages established

The Itaukei Affairs Board has approved the establishment of 45 new iTaukei villages.

This has been done under the iTaukei Affairs (iTaukei Affairs Board) (Declaration of iTaukei Settlements as iTaukei villages) By-Laws 2010.

The establishment of villages was done in recognising the movement of rural iTaukei villagers over the years resulting in new iTaukei settlements.

Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board, Voreqe Bainimarama, was delighted with the outcome of the meeting.

Bainimarama says approving 45 new iTaukei villages is a significant milestone for the Board, but more importantly for the inhabitants.

He says they have been requesting this over the years, which has now been granted.

The Prime Minister adds that overall, he is glad that the outcome of the meeting continues the Board’s tradition of supporting the Government’s broader development strategy.

Following the meeting on Wednesday iTaukei Affairs Board reaffirmed its commitment to continuously improve the welfare of the iTaukei.

Apart from enhancing security, the Board’s decision will improve their accessing Government assistance including cyclone rehabilitation and FNPF.

Supporting the Government’s commitment to leave no one behind by endeavouring to reach those furthest behind first, the Board says that it endorsed an initiative for road access to the Tikina of Noemalu in upper Naitasiri and Roma village.

The Board also endorsed a plan to rebuild the Cakaudrove Provincial Office, destroyed by fire in 2017.

In light of the high rural to urban migration, the Board agreed to strengthen its existing mechanism for reaching urban iTaukei people.

The iTaukei Affairs will coordinate this effort with the urban representatives of all Provincial Councils.

In a significant development, freehold land held in trust by the Minister for iTaukei Affairs before the formation of the Native Lands Ordinance 1940 will finally be returned to their iTaukei owners.

These parcels of land will be transferred to the iTaukei Land Trust Board for administration and control for the benefit of their owners.