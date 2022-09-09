$45 million paid so far

The Ministry of Economy has so far paid over $45 million to 252,291 Fijians as part of the government’s $180 inflation mitigation assistance.

Ministry of Economy Permanent Secretary, Shiri Gounder says this includes parents of 146,982 students below Year 13, around 11,923 tertiary students, 86,198 social welfare recipients, 5,737 aftercare beneficiaries and 1,451 pensioners.

Gounder says approximately 40,000 applications are currently under assessment and will be paid over in the next few days.

He adds so far the Ministry had restricted applications to be made only by parents given the challenges associated with the identification of “real” guardians and the associated risks as anybody could claim to be a guardian.

However, the Ministry is also mindful that there are genuine guardians that need to be assisted.

Further details are expected to be provided later.