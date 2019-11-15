447 drivers booked for breaking road rules

447 road bookings were made from the 31st December until 6am today.

Of the overall bookings, 55 were recorded in the Southern Division, 222 in the West, 129 in the East while 41 were recorded in the North.

Speeding tops the list of bookings on our road as 261 cases were recorded while six drivers were booked for careless driving and seven drivers were sighted driving without a seat belt.

14 drivers were caught using mobile phones while driving and 151 for other offenses.

22 drivers were booked for drunk driving including eight in the Western and Eastern divisions respectively with six cases recorded in the Southern Division.

Fiji Police Force Director of Traffic, Senior Superintendent Mitieli Divuana is advising road commuters to drive carefully and follow road rules as many tend to forget about their safety around this time of the year.

He adds officers will continue with their traffic operations as they expect a lot of movement during this period.