44-year-old reported missing

A forty-four-year-old has been reported missing at the Valelevu police station.

Vikesh Anandan was last seen on the 19th of December.

Police say he was staying in Nasole and was last known to have been communicating with his partner before he left home and never returned.

Article continues after advertisement

They say to date all attempts made to locate Anandan have been futile.

Fijians are urged to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919 if they have any information on Anandan’s whereabouts.