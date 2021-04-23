44 arrests linked to alcohol and kava consumption

53 people were arrested over the last 24 hours for breach of Health restrictions and curfew orders.

44 cases were linked to either alcohol and kava consumption.

The Southern Division recorded 34 cases including nine people who were found drunk in the Laucala Beach area and two others who were arrested at Viwawa in Navua for intoxication.

Two men were found drunk in Tacirua during curfew hours while a 28-year-old man was arrested for loitering in Nabua.

Six men of Tuirara in Makoi and eight others from Narere were found intoxicated.

A 35-year-old man was found driving in Nabua without a Pass during curfew hours while a 16-year-old student was arrested from Rokara settlement trying to cross the border at Wainibuku.

The Eastern Division recorded 9 cases including four people who were found drinking inside a vehicle along the Bau Road area.

Seven people were found intoxicated at Naduri village in Macuata while three cases in the Western Division were all related to curfew breaches in the Natokowaqa area after being found intoxicated.

The Fiji Police Force has issued a stern warning that they will continue to arrest those that do not adhere to the instructions and advisories.