43 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has noted an increasing number of COVID cases in recent weeks with 43 new cases recorded in its latest update.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says 11 of the cases were reported on Tuesday, 12 on Wednesday and 20 new cases in the 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.

Dr Fong says the Central Division continues to record the most number with 22 cases, 13 in the Western and eight in the Northern Division.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s full vaccination rate has been slowly increasing, however, more emphasis are being placed on those eligible for booster dose to get theirs at the earliest.