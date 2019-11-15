43 individuals arrested for breaching sporting restrictions

Forty-three individuals all of whom are in their 20s were arrested yesterday for breaching the restrictions placed on sporting activities.

They were found playing volleyball in Nabua, Suva.

Police made a total of sixty-four arrests over the last 24 hours.

The other 21 reports were arrested for breaching curfew with the Southern and Western Divisions recording seven cases each.

In the Southern Division, three men were found drunk in the Nabua and Delainavesi area while a 31-year-old farmer was arrested in Vatuwaqa.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the Laqere checkpoint as he was driving without a license and did not have a valid reason for being out during curfew hours.

Three cases were recorded in the Eastern Division which included a 43-year-old man.

The man was arrested for attempted burglary in Naduru, Nausori while two people were found loitering at the Fulton Road junction along the Kings Highway.

In the West five people were found drunk in Tavua and a 30-year-old man was arrested for an alleged case of break-in at the Viseisei area and one was found loitering in Lautoka

The two cases recorded in the North included a 25-year-old farmer who was found in possession of illicit drugs while an 18-year-old man was arrested walking along the road.

The Central Division recorded two cases whereby both men in their 20’s were found sniffing glue and drunk at the Nasese and Flagstaff area.