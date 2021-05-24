Home

News

$430 million paid out in government assistance

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
November 4, 2021 7:07 am

The government has so far paid out a total of $430 million in direct unemployment assistance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes 238,000 Fijians who have to date been assisted through the $360 government unemployment assistance, amounting to $86 million.

Acting Economy Permanent Secretary, Shiri Gounder says the majority of the $360 payout ave been finalized, there still are a few payments that will be done if there are further verifications needed.

He says they have been receiving a high volume of calls which has affected the phone numbers and the ministry staff is now using other numbers to respond to Fijians.

Gounder says the payout is not a vaccination payout and those employed or on any other Government assistance do not qualify.

This comes as again some who do not fit the criteria have been found applying, including one person using five different numbers to try and cheat the system.

 

