42 Fijian workers leave for Australia and New Zealand

Forty-two selected Fijian workers have been farewelled for the Recognized Seasonal Employer Work Scheme and the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme.

During the ceremony last Friday, Assistant Minister Alvick Maharaj says out of the 43, 12 workers will be deployed to New Zealand under the seasonal work program for seven months, while the remaining 30 workers will be going to Australia under the PALM scheme.

Maharaj says this initiative has assisted Fijian families, communities, and the economy over the past few years through remittances.

He reminded the workers of the need to maintain good work ethics and must always entertain professionalism.



Maharaj adds that these workers must showcase their talents, knowledge, skills, and attitude alongside workers from nine other countries across the Pacific for employment opportunities for other potential Fijians wishing to be part of the scheme soon.



