News

42 ex-convicts benefit from Employment Expo

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 8, 2022 3:50 pm
The Fiji Corrections Service hosted its 2022 Yellow Ribbon Employment Expo.

The Fiji Corrections Service hosted its 2022 Yellow Ribbon Employment Expo.

The programme introduced 33 serving inmates and 17 former inmates to companies in the hopes of securing employment opportunities.

Minister for Defense, Inia Seruiratu says more than 42 ex-offenders have been taken up for employment by those who attended this event since its inception in 2018.

Seruiratu commended the Fiji Corrections Service for its Yellow Ribbon Rehabilitation Project that has reduced the recidivism rate from 79% in 2009 to 1.06% in July last year.

“An inmate who is released not only fully rehabilitated is able to find work under this programme and no doubt will be reintegrated back into his or her community and positively contribute to nation-building.”

Two former inmates who have opened up businesses of their own also attended the event in the hopes of encouraging others.

 

