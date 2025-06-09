41 traders under investigation following festive season crackdown

Forty-one traders have been warned for possible prosecution or placed under investigation for alleged breaches of the law by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says the Commission carried out 804 inspections nationwide during the Christmas trading period, including 137 targeted night-shift operations, as part of intensified enforcement during the festive season.

She says between early December and the close of the Christmas trading period, FCCC teams conducted inspections across the Central, Western and Northern divisions, covering traders and rental premises, maritime operations, fuel and LPG, freight and shipping, as well as joint operations with other agencies.

In addition to routine daytime enforcement, FCCC undertook 137 night-shift inspections during December, targeting high-risk trading periods and locations with a history of non-compliance.

Jiuta says the night-shift operations included pre-Christmas inspections and surveys, pre-New Year inspections, as well as inspections at ports and wharves.

“These operations are deliberate and intelligence-led. Traders must understand that enforcement does not stop when business hours end, and the Commission will take the strongest appropriate enforcement action against offenders.”

Jiuta says from the night-shift inspections alone, four breaches were identified, and four health-related issues were detected and referred to the relevant municipal councils for follow-up action.

She says across both daytime and night-shift enforcement operations, the three most common breaches identified under the FCCC Act 2010 were: failure to comply with applicable Price Control Orders, refusal to sell goods at the authorised or maximum retail price, and failure to display prices clearly and accurately.

FCCC also confirms that its stationery price surveys, conducted ahead of the new school year, are now concluding.

The survey findings will be assessed to determine compliance levels, and the results will be publicised to assist consumers as families prepare for back-to-school expenses.

