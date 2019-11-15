41 Fijians receives Fiji50 medal

Fiji Society for the Blind Executive Director Barbara Farouk was amongst the 41 Fijians bestowed the Fiji50 medal at the State House this morning.

Farouk has been looking after visually impaired children in the past 20 years and was surprised to be recognized for her efforts.

Farouk says working with visually impaired children is a blessing for her.

“I am so impressed the way they are able to connect with me and I tried my best to provide whatever they need through education, rehabilitation.”

Retired Surgeon, Dr Eddie McCaig was also recognized for his efforts in the medical industry.

Other medal recipients include retired Civil Servant Parmesh Chand, Sister Kalo Tuineau who is working for the Saint Christopher’s Home, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, Ratu Suliasi Daunitutu and Reverend Isireli Kacimaiwai.

The last 50th Anniversary of Independence Medal presentation will be held tomorrow.