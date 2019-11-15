41 cases of prostate cancer diagnosed last year

The highest prevalence of prostate cancer is in countries that have screening programs.

CWM Hospital Oncology Unit Representative Dr Akaash Prasad has urged men to get tested, as prostate cancer can be treated if diagnosed early

Dr Prasad says recent statistics show that prostate cancer deaths have overtaken breast cancer deaths.

“In Fiji last year we had 41 cases of prostate cancer diagnosed throughout the country. This year three weeks ago we had 45 and now we are approaching 60.”

Dr Prasad says prostate cancer mostly affects men above the age of 50 and testicular cancer affects those between the ages of 15 and 35.