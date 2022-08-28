409 complaints about food and beverages

Over four hundred complaints were received by the Consumer Watchdog in the 2021–2022 Financial Year pertaining to food and beverages.

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says complaints in relation to food and beverages was the second most common type of complaint lodged by consumers, which made up 9.5% of total complaints lodged.

She says an analysis of complaints reveals that certain traders continued to sell poor quality or expired food products, food establishments were found to be in unhygienic conditions with the presence of pest and foreign materials in food, not providing product labelling, foreign labelling of food products.

The Consumer Council CEO says issues such as the sale of expired and banned products show a high level of negligence and profiteering behavior with no regard to customers.

“We have also seen that there is sale of banned meat products in the market place, there are breach of price control order and so forth, complaints relation to food and drinks is astounding due to the malignancy of its effects on consumers.”

The Consumer Council confirms that they received 4276 complaints in the fiscal year 2021-2022, a 17 percent increase.