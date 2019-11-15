Home

40 new jobs created after Vinod Patel opens in Namaka

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 11, 2020 5:13 pm

The business environment in Nadi continues to grow as Vinod Patel today opened one of their flagship stores in Namaka Nadi.

Assistant General Manager West Nilesh Prasad says the building is a multi-storey complex which is owned by Consumer Supermarket.

Prasad says the new store is located in a strategic location directly opposite the Namaka Market.

“For Vinod Patel its very important for us to look at people in Nadi and currently looking at the town its already full and people are moving in a very huge traffic flow so we thought we open our second store in Namaka so its easy access for people to do business and shopping.”

He says they have also created 40 new jobs which is also expected to grow later.

Prasad adds while the amount of investment is confidential, the top floor will have their Home and Living shop.

 

