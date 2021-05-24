40 informal settlements to be developed

The government is paying lease monies to iTaukei landowners, on behalf of people in informal settlements.

Housing Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they have negotiated with landowners and the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

“We are currently now paying even though the land is not being developed, the lease payment for all those people who live in the informal areas so they not paying anything. “

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum adds forty sites around Fiji have been identified for development and work has started in some of these informal settlements, while others are in the design stage.

“There are some issues that we want to resolve because, for example, the vakavanua arrangement is not necessarily in one nice little square block, they are all over the place. And we also hope to bring some laws to parliament where once the government has identified to develop an informal settlement or an area in vakavanua arrangement, and we got the right amount paid to the landowners, we want to be able to have the ability to realign homes.”

He says there are families who have been living in informal settlements for more than thirty years.