40 different sites in the North to receive internet connections

Government is working to ensure that internet connectivity is made accessible to all Fijians.

This was revealed by the Attorney-general Aiyaz Sayed-khaiyum while officiating at the launch of the Legal Aid Commission’s digital case and client management system.

Sayed-khaiyum says developments like these will ensure that services are made available to every Fijian regardless of geographical locations

“This is why government has got a project for example we have in the north – we have connect the unconnected which we’re working together with the World Bank and we hope in the next few weeks, there’ll be over 40 different sites in Vanua levu that actually will have internet access”

Acting Director of the Legal Aid Commission Shahin Ali says this digital system will streamline services provided by the Commission to a much wider audience.

“This demonstrates our strong commitment to serving Fijians even during times when we faced the greatest of challenges such as COVID. The legal Aid Commission is at the forefront in safe-guarding constitutional rights but also ensuring that Fijians are able to access courts and tribunals through its services”

The new digital Case and Client Management system was a joint project between the Legal Aid Commission, European Union and UNDP.