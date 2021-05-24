40 critical bridges need repairs

The Fiji Roads Authority projects have slowed due to adverse weather.

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate says this was anticipated between mid-December and mid-February, as this is usually the wet season for Fiji.

Usamate says sealed road re-construction will resume as soon as the weather clears up.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the programme to replace dilapidated jetties in the maritime islands will continue to improve accessibility and the delivery of services.

He adds 40 critical bridges need to be fixed, and designs to replace these bridges are underway.

“As I speak, FRA is currently completing a total of 14 bridges, having completed 7 new crossings and refurbished the five crossings with new decks, approach slabs, and bank protection. FRA is now looking to seal more of our unsealed main supply routes over time.”

Usamate says this will be based on expected annual maintenance savings and road user requests by the rural communities for better climate-resilient access.