40 arrests in last 24 hours for curfew breaches alone

Fifty two arrests were made in the last 24 hours with breach of curfew arrests topping the list with 40 cases.

The Western Division recorded 20 reports, Southern recorded 17, and East recorded three arrests.

Twelve arrests were made for breach of sporting activities in the Central Division as a group of men were found playing soccer at the Queen Elizabeth Drive beachfront.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says members of the public are reminded that contact sports such as touch rugby, soccer, and basketball are still prohibited.

Non-contact sports such as Golf, Tennis and Volleyball are now permitted.

Golf and Tennis Clubs will remain closed as bars are to remain closed until further notice.

However the Commissioner stresses that those intending to get together for a friendly volleyball match whether it be in your neighborhood or with friends are advised to limit the numbers to those playing and those watching to less than 20 as any number above 20 will be considered a breach.

The Commissioner is also urging Fijians that should they need clarification regarding the restrictions to call the Police National Command Center on 9905 296.