4-year-old burns from pot of soup

The child has been transferred to the Labasa Hospital where she remains admitted.

A four-year-old from Lovonivonu Village sustained more than 60% burns after she fell in a pot of beef soup which was being prepared for a family function.

The child has been transferred to the Labasa Hospital where she remains admitted.

In another case, recorded in Velovelo, Lautoka on the 30th of August, the victim, a five-year-old boy, sustained burns after the electric kettle filled with hot water fell on him.

Article continues after advertisement

He is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital as investigations are ongoing.

Police are urging parents and guardians to be aware of potential safety hazards around their homes and ensure children are monitored at all times to avoid similar unfortunate incidents.

Police will also be investigating the element of negligence in all cases involving children.