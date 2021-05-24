4-month-old baby dies from COVID

Two children, aged four months and fifteen years old, with underlying health conditions from birth have died after contracting COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the situation is a sad reminder that high community transmission will put the most vulnerable at a higher risk of being infected, suffering from severe disease and ultimately dying.

There were nine other deaths recorded. All 11 deaths occurred in a lapse of 10 days between January 13th and January 23rd.

Dr Fong says these individuals were at a higher risk of severe disease due to their ages or underlying medical conditions. Five of the people who died were not vaccinated; one had only received his first dose, three were fully vaccinated, and two were not eligible for vaccination.

The Ministry recorded 987 cases in its recent update, of which 656 new cases were recorded on Saturday, 81 new cases were recorded on Sunday, and 250 new cases in the 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

Of those, 859 cases were in the Central Division, 62 cases in the Western Division and 18 cases in the Northern Division.

The national 7-day average daily test positivity is 51.8 percent, much higher than the WHO’s five percent threshold.

The Permanent Secretary is pleading with the public to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 to protect our vulnerable by keeping up with the Vaccine Plus approach. This means getting fully vaccinated (which includes getting a booster shot when due) plus strictly adhering to the COVID transmission suppression protocols.