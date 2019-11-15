$4.8m investment to improve water supply

More than $4.8 million will be invested to cater for the country’s long term water supply demand.

Assistant Minister for Industrial Relations Alvick Maharaj says this is part of the Water Authority of Fiji’s five and twenty-year development plan.

Water Authority currently has 829, 000 metered customers.

Article continues after advertisement

Maharaj says major capital projects have been planned to improve water supply in the country.

“The project listed under this section are the Lal Singh to Rewa bridge project Qaravalu, Naiselesele, Borehole development, and Nadago to Nadele by plant construction. A total of 210,000 Fijians will benefit from the completion of these three major projects”.

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate says the plan is to ensure that in another ten years all households will have clean water supply.

“This government has invested more than $2b over the past ten years to make more water accessible to all the citizens. In addition to that the government has also invested around $9.5m on groundwater development and in return has drilled 243 boreholes in which 157 boreholes were successful, 43 had been reticulated which has benefited more than 20,000 Fijians since 2010”.

As of December 2019, the Water Authority has completed 2,375 projects and $120m has been allocated in this financial year to carry out further projects to improve water supply.