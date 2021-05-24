$4.5m needed to build Naloto seawall

Naloto Village in Tailevu needs approximately $4.5million to construct a village seawall to protect them from rising sea levels caused by climate change.

The village has so far constructed a 69-meter nature-based seawall and is hoping to get assistance from relevant agencies.

Village Development Committee Chair, Sitiveni Tavaga says they have spent thousands of dollars on the construction of the first phase of the seawall.

“We have so far spent $99,000.00. After the scope works, we need another $4.5million to complete the construction of the seawall. We have raised $145,000 and we will continue until we receive the assistance from relevant agencies”.



Village Development Committee Chair, Sitiveni Tavaga

Tavaga says their village is situated on the coastline and villagers fear that the rising sea levels will soon claim their home and land.

The village recently raised $145,000 to help with the initiative and is pleading with relevant agencies and Non-Government organizations to help the village.



Naloto Village in Tailevu