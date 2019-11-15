$4.4m infrastructural development for Koro Island

Villagers of Nakodu, Waitabu, Nasoi and Nasau on the island of Koro will now have access to new low-level bridge crossings.

This is after Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commissioned the projects during his one-day visit to the island.

The $4.4million project will connect communities to each other and connect Koro with the rest of the nation like never before.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama highlighted that Koro’s infrastructure network has never been more accessible, reliable, and it’s certainly never looked better.

The head of government also visited Qalivakabau Primary School before heading to Nasau for talanoa session.