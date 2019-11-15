$3m supplies to benefit Spinal Injuries Association members

The Spinal Injuries Association now brings in four consignments annually to meet the needs of its members compared to two annually.

Director Joskho Wakaniyasi says this consignments consists of medical consumables, multipurpose hydraulic beds, wheelchairs and other medical supplies worth $3 million.

Wakaniyasi says these consignments have items that aid mobility for people with disabilities where a device is design to meet the condition of a particular person with disability.

“The chair that I am sitting on allows me to sit for a long period of time and on wheelchair, and every individual has to acquire such a chair on their own so the cost is around $6,500.00. The cushion that I’m sitting on allows me to sit for a longer period of time and this is something that is new for Fiji because it is something that started late last year.”

Wakaniyasi commended the efforts made by the Vodafone ATH Foundation for the financial support in the last 10 years which also includes the paying of consignment freights and other taxes to allow the shipment to reach the Association.

The Association and other charitable partners received over $150,000 from Vodafone Fiji yesterday as they continue their support this year.