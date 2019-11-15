$3m shopping complex opens in Cuvu

Good news for people living around Cuvu as a new shopping complex was officially opened this morning.
Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the investment will greatly benefit people of Sigatoka.
Sayed-Khaiyum adds today’s investment is an indication of the people’s confidence in the economy.
Western Homes Limited Owner Bobby Khan says the investment of $3 million will see nine shops open at the complex.
Khan says it is an important investment for the people of Sigatoka.
