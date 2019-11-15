Home

$3m shopping complex opens in Cuvu

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 7, 2020 3:55 pm

Good news for people living around Cuvu as a new shopping complex was officially opened this morning.

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the investment will greatly benefit people of Sigatoka.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds today’s investment is an indication of the people’s confidence in the economy.

Western Homes Limited Owner Bobby Khan says the investment of $3 million will see nine shops open at the complex.

Khan says it is an important investment for the people of Sigatoka.

