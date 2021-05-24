3FIR complex fire investigation continues

An investigation is still underway on a fire that broke out at the 3rd Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment complex building at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks.

The incident happened on Friday.

The 3FIR complex housed the administrative and operational section and was one of the oldest buildings within QEB.

Article continues after advertisement

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces says the main section of the complex was once used as a mess for the soldiers during the early days.

The RFMF, Police, and National Fire Authority are carrying out a joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

RFMF says they are thankful that the fire did not spread to other parts of QEB and that no lives were lost.