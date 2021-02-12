39-year-old reported missing

39-year-old Rupeni Seasea has been reported missing at the Nausori Police Station.

Police say Seasea was last seen leaving his home in Lokia Village, Rewa on the 8th of this month.

Attempts made by family and relatives to contact Seasea have been futile and search conducted at all likely places have so far been negative.

Anyone with information on Seasea’s whereabouts is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.