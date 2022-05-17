39 new COVID cases recorded

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says of this seven new cases were recorded on Sunday and 32 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday

Of the 39 cases recorded, 16 cases were in the Central Division, 22 in the Western Division and one case was recorded in the Northern Division.

The national 7-day rolling average of cases as of 12th May is nine daily cases.