39 Corrections officers awarded for long service

39 Corrections Officers today received a medal for their long service and tour of duty as part of the Annual Corrections Day celebrations

39 Corrections Officers today received a medal for their long service and tour of duty as part of the Annual Corrections Day celebrations at Naboro, outside Lami.

The medals was bestowed upon the officers by Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate.

As part of the celebration, Usamate also opened the newly-refurbished Officers Mess Hall, that has a kitchen and a few office spaces that provides essential services to correction officers and inmates alike.

Article continues after advertisement

Usamate adds that a well-functioning corrections service is vital to the well-being and peace of mind of Fijians and the prosperity of the nation.

The Minister says that as part of government’s commitment to an inclusive, safe and stable Fiji, they have rigorously invested in the modernization of Fiji’s Corrections and Rehabilitation Services.

He says that the well improved services and programmes available has also resulted in the reduction of recidivism across the country.