38 people charged for serious crimes last year: ODPP

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 24, 2020 12:40 pm

Thirty eight police officers were among the 674 people who were charged for non-sexual violence offences last year.

According to statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, 674 people were charged with a total of 1,112 separate counts of serious crime offences.

ODPP says out of this, 75 people who were charged were under the age of 18-years.

These people were charged for offences such as money laundering, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, theft, murder, attempted murder and assault.

The ODPP says a total of 78 cases were withdrawn after discontinuances were filed.

 

