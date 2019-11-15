37 arrests for alleged breaches of COVID-19 restrictions

Thirty seven people were arrested over the last 24hours for alleged cases of COVID-19 restriction breaches.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says as the restrictions on social gatherings are being relaxed to 20 people or fewer, everyone needs to still take responsibility and ensure that they do not risk their own lives, the lives of their loved ones and all other Fijians.

The Commissioner says the message remains the same, if you don’t need to leave your home, then please do the responsible thing and stay home.

He says the relaxation of the social gathering restrictions should not be used as an excuse to hold unnecessary yaqona and drinking parties as this can also lead to other probe problems including assault.

Commissioner Qiliho reiterates that physical distancing measures should still be practiced at all times.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Division recorded 19 cases, 10 for social gathering and nine for breach of curfew.

Southern Division recorded 11 cases, six for breach of curfew and five for social gathering.

The Western Division recorded seven cases, six 6 for social gathering and one for breach of curfew.

Both the North and Central Divisions recorded nil arrests in the last 24 hours.