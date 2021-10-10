$360 Unemployment Assistance application closes tomorrow

The application for the second round of the Government’s $360 Unemployment Assistance will be closing tomorrow.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has stressed that only those individuals who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by October 31st can qualify for the $360 Unemployment Assistance.

The application window is only for unemployed adults in Viti Levu who are not on any other form of government assistance.

Payments are expected to be made from early next month.