36 officers undergo training with FWCC

36 Police Officers will be trained to develop best practices in responding to violence against women, girls and children in Suva today.

The five-day training conducted by the Fiji Women’s Crisis Center aims to help police officers improve services and processes when responding to survivors.

Center Coordinator Shamima Ali says one of the ongoing challenges in their work to eliminate violence against women is police’ response to gender-based violence reports.

She adds stakeholders have a critical role in ensuring laws are enforced and survivors are treated with the dignity, respect and care they deserve.

Ali says while police are making good progress, there are still some entrenched sexist attitudes that are difficult to shift.

The training will also include relevant legislation, awareness on the National Service Delivery Protocol and exploring prevention strategies.