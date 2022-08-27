36 Fijians employed at Seventh Heaven

[Source: MCTT/ Facebook]

More than thirty Fijians have gained employment following the investment of around four million dollars on Seventh Heaven Fiji, which is an outdoor leisure platform with a floating bar and restaurant in the Mamanuca’s.

During the official opening, Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya highlighted that Seventh Heaven is adding to the growth of the Fijian economy and, more importantly, supporting the livelihoods of thirty-six Fijians and dozens of suppliers by creating jobs.

Koya says in the last two years, everyone has developed a greater appreciation of the value of the tourism industry.

“One of most recognized features of this business is that it shares the ethos of what the industry is built on – the care of our present time environment. During construction, where possible, recycled plastics were used. All waste is safely disposed of and recycled. And, Seventh Heaven operates on solar power. I also understand the entire structure is assembled and manufactured right here in Fiji. So this is truly a Fijian experience.”



The Tourism Minister has also acknowledged Seventh Heaven Fiji Proprietors, Eddy and Martin Rotteveel, who saw the demand and made the investment.



He said that he has been informed that future bookings are healthy for Seventh Heaven, with huge demand and forward bookings well into 2023.



Seventh Heaven, as part of its eco-initiatives, also began its coral planting programme with Aquaculture Development for the Environment and has committed to planting 14,000 new corals this year.