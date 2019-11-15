35,600 e-passports issued since transition

Since its launch last year, more Fijians have applied for new e-passports.

To date, over 35, 000 e-passports have been issued by the Fiji Immigration Department.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs permanent secretary Yogesh Karan says the department has received a lot of applications.

He says there were some issues initially during the transition due to backlogs, but this is not the case anymore.

“We have received 36,000 applications, out of which we have done 35, 600 that have been printed and issued to people. So from September last year till now, it’s less than a year. Usually, the number of passports we do in a year is about 25,000.”

The e-passport has new security features to make traveling easier for Fijians.

With this initiative, Fiji has joined 54 other countries that have already engrained such technology in their passports.