Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

35,600 e-passports issued since transition

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 10, 2020 12:45 pm
Ministry of Foreign Affairs permanent secretary Yogesh Karan

Since its launch last year, more Fijians have applied for new e-passports.

To date, over 35, 000 e-passports have been issued by the Fiji Immigration Department.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs permanent secretary Yogesh Karan says the department has received a lot of applications.

Article continues after advertisement

He says there were some issues initially during the transition due to backlogs, but this is not the case anymore.

“We have received 36,000 applications, out of which we have done 35, 600 that have been printed and issued to people. So from September last year till now, it’s less than a year. Usually, the number of passports we do in a year is about 25,000.”

The e-passport has new security features to make traveling easier for Fijians.

With this initiative, Fiji has joined 54 other countries that have already engrained such technology in their passports.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.