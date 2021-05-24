Home

$353M collected through EIA applications

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 17, 2022 6:10 am

More than three hundred million dollars has been collected through applications lodged and approved for Environment Impact Assessment and other permits.

Permanent Secretary for Environment Joshua Wycliffe says this indicates the level of business confidence that has come through the environmental processes and applications.

Wycliffe says the Department of Environment has been able to process $353 million worth of business in this financial year.

However, he says they have also recorded non-compliance as well.

Wycliffe confirms that ten businesses are under investigation for alleged environmental breaches.

“Under the waste and pollution, the most recent statistics that we have is that we have had 17 noncompliance and also the environment noncompliance EIA  till date we have 38.”

He stresses that of the 38 alleged breaches, 28 have been issued prohibition notices.

The PS says if any of the EIA conditions are breached, a stop-work order or prohibition notice will be issued depending on the gravity of the situation.

 

 

