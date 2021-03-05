35 students rushed to hospital after falling sick

More than 30 students from a Suva school were taken to the CWM hospital after falling sick.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro, says they are aware of the matter.

Naisoro confirms some of the students started vomiting after allegedly eating chocolate.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands Year Five students were celebrating a fellow student’s birthday and allegedly consumed chocolate.

Naisoro says Totogo officers are looking into the matter.

The students have been treated and sent home.

More to follow.