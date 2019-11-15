35 offenders secure employment

35 offenders have found permanent jobs since the inception of the Yellow Ribbon Employment Expo in 2018.

The Fiji Corrections Service is monitoring the progress of these offenders because many of them face social and economic challenges when out in the community.

Yellow Ribbon Programme, Staff Officer Waisale Soqonakalou says they cannot do it alone and need support from stakeholders.

“Some of our offenders come into prison with very useful skills in the job markets. All those offenders within their 12 months from their date of discharge are identified, we got all their skills and we prepare all their CVs.”

He says major businesses have jumped on board to offer employment opportunities to inmates with skills and talent.

“There are so many challenges. Social and economic challenges. So in order for them to be stable in our society to become law-abiding citizens, all these challenges must be met and our expectation is for the members of the community to come on board and support the Fiji Corrections in their drive.”

The Corrections Services will be having its Yellow Ribbon Employment Expo on the 30th of this month in hopes of getting more businesses on board.

The FCS says giving inmates a second chance to become law-abiding citizens will help the majority of them stay on the right track and earn an honest living.