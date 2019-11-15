35 managers complete USAID Ready training

Thirty-five managers from government agencies, corporations and private sector received their Asset Management Training certificate in Suva today.

United States Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella while presenting certificates to the participants says the four months training will assist the 35 managers to manage the risks and protect essential infrastructure that Fijians heavily rely on.

The training consisted of four courses designed to provide a solid foundation in asset management and the skills required to ensure its application to community, public and private sector assets.

The training is part of the United States Agency for International Development Ready project, which is aimed at strengthening climate change and disaster resilience of Pacific island countries.

Cella says the USAID Ready program represents the U.S. government’s strong commitment to support Fiji in its development journey and build a more resilient and sustainable Pacific region.