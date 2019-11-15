Man charged for allegedly raping three nieces

A 35-year-old man was charged with multiple counts of rape and attempted rape of an eight-year-old and two nine-year-old nieces.

This was revealed in statistics for April released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In two similar cases a 56-year-old man allegedly raped and indecently assaulted his nine-year-old niece while a 39-year-old man has been charged with raping his 10-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 33-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old girl.

The accused was a family friend.

A 12-year-old boy was charged with the sexual assault of a six-year-old girl from the same village last month.

The juvenile was one of 12 people charged with 35 incidents of serious sexual offences in April.

The ODPP notes there were 20 reports of rape, eight for attempted rape, one case of abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge, indecent assault and four cases of sexual assault.

There were 15 victims of whom 11 were under the age of 18.

A tour bus operator was charged with the rape, abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge, and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

A 44-year-old man was charged after he knocked unconscious a 25-year-old woman and raped her.

The ODPP also recorded a 30-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 27-year-old de facto partner.

The accused was also charged for assaulting his partner with a hammer and wrongful confinement.

Meanwhile, there was one incident where an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl, however, this matter was withdrawn after the victim admitted to making a false complaint.























