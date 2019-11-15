35 households assisted through Veilomani Food Bank

Around thirty-five households from the Muslim League settlement in Nabua, Suva today received food packs from the Veilomani Food Bank.

This was the first batch of distribution for the settlement under the Food Bank initiative.

The settlement which is the site of two coronavirus cases is in lockdown since April 3rd, and their quarantine period is expected to end on May 1st.

Article continues after advertisement

Resident Mohammed Hussain says they are grateful for all the assistance to date.

“It’s very good, they helped us, we are locked here almost 24 days now and God will bless them and we are looking for some more help here for some other companies or organizations”

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission which is leading the Veilomani Food Bank initiative has received overwhelming response.

Chief executive Joel Abraham says they’ve received donations in cash and kind.

“We have sent 99 packs to Soasoa in Labasa and there’s 35 packs here and along with some other essential things like families that require adult diapers, and basic food items so each family gets two cartons and it should last them for two weeks and we will follow up after two weeks”

The Food Bank initiative is a corporate social responsibility programme initiated by the FCCC in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Trade and Transport, Ministry of Housing and the Ministry of Local Government.