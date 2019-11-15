Home

News

35 counts of serious sexual offences in March

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 1, 2020 12:42 pm
Eighteen people were charged for 35 counts of serious sexual offences in Fiji for the month of March.

The latest Rape and Sexual Offences Statistics by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution states that of the 18 people charged, one was a juvenile and one was a police officer.

The 35 counts consists of 22 for rape, three for indecent assault, and seven for sexual assault.

There was a count each for attempted rape, assault with intent to commit rape and aiding and abetting rape.

There were 17 victims of whom 12 victims were under the age of 18 years, and there were eight incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

In the case of the 54-year-old police officer, he was charged with the rape, attempted rape and indecent assault of a 34-year-old woman.

There were four separate incidents where uncles were charged with the rape and sexual assault of their nieces.

There was also one incident of marital rape where a 38-year-old man was charged with the rape and assault with intent to commit rape of his 32-year-old wife, however, this matter was discontinued due to the inability to locate the victim.

A 25-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl from his village. The victim’s 19-year-old uncle was also charged with aiding and abetting rape.

Five cases were withdrawn after discontinuances were filed due to insufficient evidence, false complaints and inability to locate the complainant.

