3474 spots available for TVET programs

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service is encouraging students to apply for the Technical and Vocational Education and Training programs.

TSLS Chief Executive Doctor Hasmukh Lal says the TELS had allocated 5,000 quotas were allocated this semester for TVET students, but only 1523 students applied for Semester 1.

He says 3474 spots are available for students who are willing to take up TVET programs at FNU.

The CEO says online applications for this semester opened on yesterday and submissions will close on July 31st.

“We have got unfilled quotas for the national toppers scheme, we have got 79 spots available, for the in-service scholarships-we have 74 spots available, for the special needs children- we have got 16 spots available and for TELS for higher education we have 1381 spots available and TELS for TVET at FNU the total allocation was 5,000 and so far we have only filled 1,523 so there is 3,474 spots available for TELS for TVET at FNU. “

Lal says it is imperative for students to register first on the TSLS online application portal and to fill in the required particulars before uploading the necessary documents.