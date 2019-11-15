347 applications received for Housing Authority relief packages

Three hundred and forty-seven applications have been received by the Housing Authority as part of its COVID-19 relief packages.

The Authority had announced payment relief options to help ease financial burdens caused by the pandemic in April.

The relief packages include 3 months loan repayment holiday, an extension of loan term without fees, interest-only repayments, or 3 months’ loan repayment holiday with the extension of the loan term.

Chief Executive, Robert Sen says proper checks are being conducted to ensure correct information is being provided by customers.

“We have received close to 347 relief package applications. We have processed 290 applications and close to 30 applications were declined due to the reason that they do not qualify. One of the criteria for the relief package was that our customers have lost jobs or they are on reduced pay or they are on reduced hours or they are self-employed and their businesses are affected by COVID.”

Sen says some of their customers have taken 3 months’ loan repayment holiday or are only paying interest.

He says customers have also been advised to come back if their situation doesn’t improve.

The CEO says some of their customers who have gone back to work are now repaying the Authority.