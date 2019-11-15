33,650 families assisted under the Food Voucher Programme

Over 33, 000 Fijians are currently part of the Food Voucher Programme under the Social Welfare Department.

Director Rupeni Fatiaki says this includes families under the Poverty Benefit Scheme and the Care and Protection Allowance.

Fatiaki says the programme provides assistance of $50 worth of approved basic food items to 33,650 families and this continues despite the impacts of COVID19.

“The recipients continue to receive their beneficiaries there is no deduction or no cuts on that.”

The Poverty Benefit Scheme currently caters for 25,467 families and the Care and Protection Allowance programme has 8,183 recipients.