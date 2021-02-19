334 assisted under housing grant

The government’s First Home Ownership Initiative has helped 334 applicants with a payout in excess of $5 million in the last financial year.

The initiative was introduced in 2014 with an aim to provide affordable and quality housing for Fijians with low and middle-income category.

To date, the Ministry has assisted 2,978 Fijians with a payout in excess of $28.6 million.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister Premila Kumar says they increased the grant amount to revive the construction sector and it is seen that many Fijians benefit.

The Minister adds the programme has helped applicants secure loans in excess of $42 million, creating opportunities for economic activities of such magnitude.

Kumar confirms the funding for the current financial year is fully paid out and pending applications will be considered in the next financial year, subject to budget allocations.

182 applicants received a grant to construct their first homes, 112 to buy their first homes and 40 to purchase land.

The Ministry will be doing regular follow-ups with the respective financial institutions to ensure that recipients are progressing with the construction of their first homes as per schedule.

In the event the recipients’ decide to postpone construction or shelve the project financial institutions will return the grant money to the Ministry. The refunds will assist those who are on the waitlist.

$130,000 has already been refunded in the last financial year.