Police seeks help to locate missing person

Thirty-three-year-old Viniana Dimuri Bueta has been reported missing.

Bueta was last seen at her home in Kilikali Settlement on the 18th of July.

She informed her family that she was going to the Hospital but never returned.

A missing person’s report has been lodged at the Valelevu Police Station.

Police is urging the public to call Crime Stoppers on 919 if you have information that could help locate Bueta.